The Trump administration issued new insurance rules Wednesday morning to encourage more Americans to buy inexpensive, skimpy health plans originally designed for short-term use.

The policies, intended to fill brief gaps in coverage, will be available for 12 months at a time, up from a current limit of three, and customers will be able to renew them for additional years.

The new rules are the second tool the administration has devised lately to foster low-price insurance that circumvents the Affordable Care Act’s coverage requirements and consumer protections. In June, the Labor Department issued rules that will make it easier for small companies to buy a type of insurance known as association health plans and, for the first time, allow them to be sold to people who are self-employed.

The pair of new rules carries out an executive order President Trump signed in October, directing agencies to broaden access to these two small niches in the insurance market to promote “a health-care system that provides high-quality care at affordable prices for the American people.”

Federal health officials portray their latest expansion of alternative coverage as a way to make insurance more affordable to middle-class Americans who do not qualify for government subsidies for ACA health plans — especially people who are young or healthy. With the law still in place despite Trump’s and congressional Republicans’ hostility toward it, “we are looking to do everything we can to take incremental steps that will make insurance coverage more affordable,” Jim Parker, director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Health Reform, said in a briefing for reporters shortly before the rule became public.

In the months since the idea surfaced, it has elicited a wall of opposition from the health insurance industry, hospitals and patient advocacy groups. All have warned that consumers with bare-bones plans would be stranded when they need care — and that the defection of low-cost customers from ACA marketplaces would drive up prices for those who remain.

Short-term insurance policies go further than the association health plans in the ways they are exempt from parts of the 2010 health-care law that are meant to protect consumers from shoddy insurance that disadvantages consumers who need it most.

Both types of insurance can sidestep the ACA’s requirement that health plans sold to individuals and small businesses must include 10 categories of benefits, such as maternity care and mental health services. Both can have bigger price differences between older customers and younger ones. But only the short-term plans can also charge higher prices to customers with medical conditions that require care, deny them coverage, or avoid covering health problems that a customer had before buying the insurance — all practices that the ACA bans.

Making it easier to buy health plans that avoid the law’s protections is part of a strategy being employed by Trump and his aides of relying on executive powers to undercut aspects of the law, whose demolition has been one of Trump’s central goals since his 2016 campaign. Since the Republican-led Congress was unable to repeal large parts of the statute last year, the administration has ended a significant subsidy for ACA insurers and slashed federal spending on advertising and in-person help to encourage consumers to sign up through insurance marketplaces created by the law.

Such health plans have long existed, and their idea was to provide temporary coverage for people who are between jobs or have other brief need for inexpensive insurance.

During the Obama administration, health officials became concerned that, as premiums for ACA health plans were becoming more expensive, some people were starting to rely on these alternatives as an end-run around the comprehensive coverage the law was designed to promote. In response, Obama-era health officials in 2016 restricted the short-term policies to three months.

That is the central change the Trump administration is making now, allowing the plans to last up to 364 days and letting insurers renew them for as many as three years — a renewal that the ACA has forbidden.

Until now, the health-care law had a built-in deterrent for those considering short-term plans. They do not satisfy the ACA’s requirement that most Americans carry health insurance. As a result, people who buy such policies have risked a tax penalty that the law places on those who violate the coverage mandate.

But that won’t matter starting in January, when the penalty will disappear as a result of a tax overhaul that the Republican-led Congress adopted late last year.

The expanded plans will be able to go on sale in two months, or as long as it takes for state regulators to approve them.

Since the administration first proposed an expansion of short-term plans, health policy researchers have been studying the potential effects — and what the existing plans are like.

In an April analysis, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that the short-term plans sold by two online private insurance marketplaces, eHealth and Agile Health, often charge one-fifth the premiums for the lowest-run ACA health plans. But they may have higher out-of-pocket costs, as well as yearly or lifetime limits on coverage forbidden by the ACA. None covered maternity care, slightly more than one-quarter had prescription drug coverage, and slightly more than half provided mental health benefits — although such benefits typically have limits.

An Urban Institute study last winter estimated that 4.2 million people would enroll in the expanded version of short-term plans the administration had in mind. And because healthy people could be expected to gravitate toward these alternatives, or drop coverage altogether once the mandate’s penalties end, ACA marketplaces would be saddled with a greater share of people with health conditions, driving up premiums for ACA health plans by nearly one-fifth in 2019.

A federal analysis accompanying the new rules estimates that 600,000 extra people will buy such plans next year, increasing to 1.6 million within four years. It disputes predictions that it would harm ACA marketplaces.

Federal health officials said that insurers will have to give customers notices, encouraging them to read carefully what the plans do and do not cover. “These policies are not qualified health plans,” Parker said, referring to insurance that meetings ACA standards. “We want potential purchasers to understand that.”

