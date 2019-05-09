President Donald Trump is calling on Congress to pass legislation that would help protect patients from surprise medical bills. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Trump on Thursday called on Congress to pass legislation that would help protect American patients from unexpectedly large medical bills after they go to the hospital.

The president said that Democrats and Republicans alike should work quickly to stop practices in the health-care industry that he said are bankrupting patients by charging them for “unexpected health care costs that are absolutely out of control. No family should be blindsided by outrageous medical bills.”

In remarks in the White House Roosevelt Room, Trump said that patients brought to an emergency room should not be charged extra if the hospital or ER doctors are outside their insurance network. He said that patients similarly should not be sent unexpectedly large bills if the hospital and main physician they choose for elective surgery are covered by their insurer, but an extra doctor — such as an anesthesiologist or radiologist — is not.

For a president warring with House Democrats on oversight investigations and multiple policies, his tone was uncommonly collaborative and bipartisan. “My administration is eager to work with both parties” to tame medical bills, Trump said. “People are getting hammered right now,” he said, urging Congress to adopt “one honest and fair transparent bill and stop the erosion of the public trust we are seeing.”

Trump is trying to position himself on the side of aggrieved health care consumers as surveys show broad concern about unexpected bills — and a belief that the government should do something about them.

A poll last month by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 50 percent of the respondents said that protecting people from surprise medical bills should be a top priority for Congress, and another 36 percent said it should be an important, though not top, priority.

That meant that surprise bills ranked just slightly behind lowering prescription drug costs and preserving insurance protections for people with preexisting medical conditions among health-care issues that respondents wanted Congress to deal with.

Senior administration officials, briefing reporters just before the president spoke, said the White House also is urging Congress to require hospitals to tell elective surgery patients in advance if any of their care is to be given by staff outside their insurance network and — if so — to require the patients to be given written price estimates and the opportunity to consent or not.

Trump broached the issue of what he termed “price transparency” in his State of the Union address in early February. “I am asking Congress to pass legislation that finally takes on the problem of global freeloading and delivers fairness and price transparency for American patients, finally.”

At the time, the White House said the president wanted to work with Congress, and the goal was to “prevent surprise billing and empower consumers.”

On Thursday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that every patent has “the right to know what a prescription drug or health care service costs before you receive it.”

Trump’s remarks came shortly before a bipartisan group of senators plans to introduce a bill later this month to limit surprise bills, culminating nearly a year of work on the issue. Two leaders of the group that has been working on the legislation, Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), were among the senators attending the White House event.

Thursday’s remarks were the first time the White House fleshed out any specifics of how the president wants Congress to alleviate the problem.

Hassan last fall introduced a separate bill on the issue that would have created a system of binding arbitration over surprise bills between the facility or physician who provided the care and the insurer, to determine what the proper payment should be.

On the call with reporters, senior administration officials said that White House does not favor that approach.

