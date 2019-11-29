The ride’s destination was a nearby Anderson pharmacy. He says he asked staffers for the final destination and was told it was up to him. He says staff said Hill had a sister nearby, or he could try leaving Hill at a shelter.
Hill says she struggles with homelessness and has a heart condition.
AnMed spokeswoman Lizz Walker says Hill’s treatment is under review.
Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com
