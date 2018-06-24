CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker who’s running for Congress is having more surgery for injuries suffered in a highway accident.

Spokesman Michael Mule says state Rep. Katie Arrington was in surgery late Sunday afternoon. He said in a text message that he would have an update on her condition later.

The 47-year-old Arrington repeatedly highlighted U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford’s criticism of President Donald Trump as she defeated Sanford in a GOP primary earlier this month.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has said Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17 on Friday evening when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction hit their vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene. The driver of Arrington’s vehicle also sustained serious injuries.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.