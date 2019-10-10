The outbreak appears to have started in March. Symptoms include severe shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the marijuana ingredient that causes a high, but about 1 in 8 said they vaped only nicotine.
Until a cause is pinpointed, the CDC is advising Americans to refrain from using any vaping products.
