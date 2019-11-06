Doctors described the procedure in a letter in Thursday’s New England Journal of Medicine, and said their patient, who hasn’t been identified, recovered sexual and urinary function.

Only three other successful, but less complex, penis transplants have been reported, two in South Africa and one at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Hopkins surgeon Dr. Richard Redett says the team is evaluating other possible transplant candidates but it’s a lengthy process.

