Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change peoples’ sexual orientation or gender identity.
The faith known widely as the Mormon church opposed a previous version of the rule because it wanted assurances that church leaders and members who are therapists would be allowed to provide spiritual counseling for parishioners or families.
The faith teaches that same-sex relationships are a sin.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.