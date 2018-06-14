SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch is calling for unwavering love and support for LGBT youth who experience high suicide rates as victims of bullying, discrimination and family estrangement.

The retiring Republican senator made the comments Wednesday on the Senate floor in Washington while advocating for a proposal that would create a national suicide prevention hotline.

The speech was somewhat surprising coming from Hatch, who is a longtime opponent of same-sex marriage and last week applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Hatch is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which believes that homosexual activity is a sin but urges its members to be welcoming to LGBT people.

