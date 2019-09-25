Stores are supposed to start complying with the ban on Oct. 2.

Slis says the emergency rules are invalid, arbitrary and capricious in part because tobacco products — the most prevalent source of nicotine — are unaffected by the ban.

Whitmer has said the e-cigarette industry is using candy flavors and deceptive advertising to target children.

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Marc Slis’ first name, which had been misspelled “Mark.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.