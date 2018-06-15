FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The family of one of the 17 people killed in the Valentine’s Day massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

The lawsuit is being filed Friday by the family of 17-year-old Helena Ramsay, a junior when she died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Their lawyers want records about Cruz from Henderson Behavioral Health to help them prepare for a possible malpractice or wrongful death case. The company has also been sued by other victims’ families. A Henderson executive did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment Friday.

A news conference was planned later Friday by the family and attorneys.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder and could get the death penalty if convicted.

