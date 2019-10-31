Hollins’ Board of Trustees Chairwoman Alexandra Trower told The Roanoke Times that the changes adopted Saturday recognize gender plurality while maintaining the university’s identity as a women’s college.

The updated policy says the university will consider admission for any undergraduate applicants who “consistently live and identify as women, regardless of the gender assigned to them at birth.”

Applicants must identify as a woman on application materials. Students who were assigned female at birth but who now identify as male are not eligible for admission. The policy says individuals who identify as nonbinary, meaning a gender identity that’s not strictly male or female, are not eligible for admission, either.

Under Hollins’ first transgender policy in 2007, a person born male had to have completed a full surgical transition to female in order to apply. That policy allowed enrolled students to adopt a male identity, but if they took steps to transition such as taking hormones, having surgery or legally changing their name, they would only be able to finish the semester before the university required them to transfer.

That policy was revised in 2013 and 2016 before the most recent change, but the school has faced criticism from those who found previous versions of its policy “unfair and invasive,” the newspaper reported.

