RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s top mental health official has died from injuries he suffered in a three-car crash in which an 18-year-old woman was killed.

Gov. Ralph Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said on Friday that the family of 52-year-old Dr. S. Hughes Melton notified the governor of his death. Melton was commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

Northam said, “Not only was Dr. Melton a devoted public servant and physician, I considered him a friend.”

Virginia State Police say Melton’s car on Wednesday bumped a car in front of him on State Route 254, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a car driven by Hailey Green of Staunton. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police said the driver of the third car wasn’t injured.

