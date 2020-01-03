The volcano is a symmetrical cone that is 10 miles (16 kilometers) in diameter at its base. It rises to 9,373 feet (2,857 meters) and is the highest peak in the Aleutians.

AD

Several pilots and satellite imagery saw the cloud after the eruption at 11:38 a.m., the observatory said.

AD

The National Weather Service issued an ash cloud warning for aircraft to 24,000 feet (7,315 meters).

Shishaldin is at a heightened level of seismic unrest, and explosions could occur with little warning, the observatory said. The volcano is monitored with seismic and infrasound sensors, satellite data, a web camera and and distant infrasound and lightning networks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD