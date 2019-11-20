The Patnode family from Yakima says they sued the hospital in 2005 saying their 12-year-old daughter was exposed to mold while she was having brain tumor surgery.

Attorney John Layman says the family and hospital eventually settled the lawsuit.

A hospital spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.

Hospital officials say most of the operating rooms are expected to be closed until January as officials upgrade its air-filtration system.

