“Doctor Atomic” follows members of the Manhattan Project as they finish the first atomic bomb and grapple with its destructive power. (Ken Howard/Santa Fe Opera)

J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who helped usher in the nuclear era, had a way with words.

He is said to have named the test of the first nuclear bomb “Trinity” as a reference to a John Donne poem. And when he watched the mushroom cloud from that first test form above the New Mexico desert in 1945, he referenced the Bhagavad-Gita with the chilling line “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

It’s fitting, then, that “Doctor Atomic,” an opera about Oppenheimer and the Trinity test now being performed at the Santa Fe Opera, is a mishmash of references and quotations. The libretto, by Peter Sellars, quotes letters, technical documents and poems. With music by John Adams, it follows Oppenheimer and other members of the Manhattan Project as they work to finish the bomb and grapple with its destructive potential.

The opera isn’t new: It debuted in 2005. Santa Fe is a unique place to experience it, though. The work is performed in an open-air theater that looks toward Los Alamos, where the bomb was developed, and the Trinity test took place near Alamogordo in the southern part of New Mexico.

People who lived near the test site say they have been diagnosed with cancer and thyroid-related diseases that they attribute to radiation from the testing. Residents of those areas call themselves Downwinders, and some of them are part of the show’s cast. So are Los Alamos National Laboratory workers and people from New Mexico’s Santa Clara, San Ildefonso and Tesuque pueblos. They perform a sacred dance during the opera and conduct a ceremony before every show.

As the lights of Los Alamos sparkle in the distance, the audience experiences a countdown to the detonation of a bomb that ushered in our uneasy modern era. “Doctor Atomic” runs through Aug. 16.

