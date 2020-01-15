Whisper arrived in Georgia from Seaworld Orlando nearly a year ago, news outlets reported. The aquarium is home to four other belugas, which are native to Arctic waters. Qinu, another of the aquarium’s female belugas, was expecting her first calf in June 2017, however she experienced complications during labor and the baby died. Two other newborn belugas died at the aquarium between 2012 and 2015.