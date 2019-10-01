Local clinic director Letitia Tierney says the area is nearing a hepatitis C outbreak and a potential HIV outbreak due to needle sharing. Officials didn’t immediately release HIV numbers.

The county suspended its free needle exchange program in March 2018 after Charleston police said they’d be enacting tighter regulations.

AD

The program had been credited with helping reduce hepatitis C cases.

County health official Janet Briscoe said some new cases could include residents who had the disease before their 2018 diagnosis.

___

Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD