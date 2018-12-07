Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site.

You’ve always enjoyed shrimp, but then one evening after savoring some scampi, you break out in itchy hives. Could it have been the shellfish?

It’s possible.

“Most allergic reactions happen quickly, right after you’ve eaten a food,” says Princess Ogbogu, associate professor of medicine and director of allergy and immu­nol­ogy at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Early allergies to ingredients such as eggs, milk and soy often resolve during childhood, but they can resurface later. And at any point in your life, you can develop new food allergies (which can be life-threatening) or intolerances (which generally cause gastrointestinal distress).

Although the terms “allergy” and “intol­er­ance” (also called “sensitivity”) are frequently used interchangeably, they’re significantly different — and getting the right diagnosis will ensure that you follow the correct treatment plan.

Here’s what you need to know to determine why a food is not agreeing with you and how to protect yourself from dangerous or uncomfortable reactions.

Food allergy or intolerance?

A food allergy is an abnormal and overactive response from your immune system to something that it shouldn’t react to.

When you eat — or sometimes even come into contact with — the offending ingredient, your immune system revs up production of antibodies: proteins that fight foreign substances. These indirectly trigger the production of histamines, which start what we recognize as an ­allergic reaction. This whole cascade happens quickly, usually within minutes.

Allergy symptoms can involve your skin, respiratory system and gastrointestinal system. They may be mildly uncomfortable or downright dangerous, and can vary in severity and type each time you come into contact with the food.

Swelling, itching, hives, shortness of breath, difficulty swallowing, lightheadedness and vomiting within a few minutes to a couple of hours of eating a food may signal an allergy. “If you have such symptoms after a meal, see your physician or an allergist,” Ogbogu says — after seeking emergency care, if needed.

This is especially crucial if you have a reaction after eating shellfish. “It’s rare to develop an anaphylactic ­allergy to most foods as an adult, but shellfish is the exception,” says ­Manish ­Ramesh, director of the Food Allergy Center at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Scarsdale, N.Y. (Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening reaction that causes difficulty breathing and loss of consciousness.)

Food allergies can develop in anyone, but they’re more likely to occur in those who have other allergic conditions.

Food intolerances or sensitivities usually involve the digestive system, not the immune system. “It’s the inability of your body to break down certain substances,” ­Ramesh says.

Experts don’t understand all the mechanisms involved, but they have decoded the most prevalent trigger: dairy. “When you’re lactose-­intolerant, your body isn’t producing enough of the enzyme that breaks down the sugar in milk,” Ogbogu says. The condition becomes more common as you age — an esti­mated 117 million U.S. adults and children 10 and up are lactose-intolerant.

Unlike allergy symptoms, the signs of intolerance are most often digestive, such as gas, bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal cramping. When the only symptom is digestive — such as vomiting — food poisoning could also be the culprit.

Diagnosis and treatment

Because a serious food allergy has the potential to land you in the hospital, it’s important to get an accurate diagnosis.

Doctors use a skin or blood test (or both) to confirm an allergy. During a skin test, drops of allergen extracts are applied to your skin, which is then pricked. If you’re allergic to the food, a raised bump will usually appear within 15 minutes. A blood test measures levels of an antibody called immunoglobulin E that is produced in response to allergens.

If the tests are inconclusive, a doctor may have you try an oral food challenge, where you eat a small quantity of a potential allergen under medical supervision.

The treatment plan for a food allergy is simple yet life-changing: Avoid any contact with the food. Be extra cautious when eating out. And carefully read labels when purchasing packaged foods.

“One allergic reaction doesn’t predict the next,” Ogbogu says. “Even if you’ve had a fairly mild reaction in the past, a future reaction could be more severe.”

That’s why many doctors will prescribe self-injectable epinephrine (Adrenaclick, EpiPen or a generic) when you test positive for a food allergy. “It’s impor­tant to carry it with you at all times,” Ogbogu says. “It could save your life in the event of an accidental exposure that causes anaphylaxis.”

Pinpointing food intolerances is more challenging than diagnosing allergies. Aside from lactose and fructose intolerance (which can be confirmed via a breath test), most food sensitivities cannot be accurately detected through lab work. But if you have gastrointestinal symptoms after eating, you should still see your primary care doctor to rule out other causes.

Skip home tests, which are frequently inaccurate and may cause you to eliminate a food from your diet unnecessarily.

Your doctor may ask you to try an elimination diet — where you stop eating many types of potentially problematic foods, then reintroduce them one at a time — to zero in on the food that might be causing your digestive problems. The doctor might also suggest an easier plan that combines journaling with eliminating just one food at a time.

When you’ve found an offender, you may want to try introducing it back into your diet in small amounts — some people with food intolerances can handle limited quantities of the trigger item with no symptoms.

Different forms of the offending food may also be tolerable. For example, if you’re lactose-intolerant, you might be able to eat certain cheeses or yogurts without feeling sick.

Swaps for problem foods

Dairy, nuts, shellfish and wheat are the most common foods that cause adverse reactions. But cutting them from your diet may rob your body of calcium, protein, fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Jen Bruning, a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, explains how to replace them.

●Calcium. Milk-free, calcium-rich sources include dark, leafy vegetables, such as broccoli rabe and collard greens; fish with soft bones, such as sardines and canned salmon; and fortified ­orange juice and almond milk.

●Protein. If you’re limiting dairy or cutting out seafood, eat lean meats, beans, peas, nuts, seeds and whole grains to ensure that you’re getting enough protein.

●Fiber. Going gluten-free? “Choose grains like oats, quinoa, and sorghum to replace some of the fiber in your diet,” Bruning says. Legumes, vegetables and fruits are also rich in the nutrient.

●Omega-3 fatty acids. If you cannot eat omega-3-rich fish and shellfish, load up on walnuts, and chia and flax seeds.

