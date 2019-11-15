Substantial numbers of people who rated their health as fair or poor thought their dementia chances were low. Many who said they were in excellent health said they were likely to develop the memory robbing disease.

Research has shown that exercise and a good diet make dementia less likely. Rigorous mental stimulation may also help. Many surveyed said they used unproven tactics, like taking supplements and doing crossword puzzles.

The study was published online Friday in JAMA Neurology.

