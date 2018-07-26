MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge has ordered Wisconsin to pay for the gender reassignment surgery for two transgender Medicaid recipients.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Cody Flack and Sara Ann Makenzie filed a lawsuit in April, saying a state rule denying coverage for surgeries to treat gender dysphoria violates the Affordable Care Act and their right to equal protection.

U.S. District Judge William Conley granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday barring enforcement of the rule. He suggested the injunction could be expanded to include any transgender Medicaid patient whose doctor recommends the surgery.

Attorney Rock Pledl says Flack could get his surgery in two or three weeks.

He says Makenzie may have to wait a few months because of her status on the paperwork process with an HMO.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

