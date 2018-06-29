CLEVELAND — A woman and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty in the death of the woman’s 5-year-old developmentally disabled son found buried in a backyard of a Cleveland home.

Thirty-four-year-old Larissa Rodriguez was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a judge in Cleveland on Thursday. Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Rodriguez received 28 years for the death of Jordan Rodriguez, whose body was found in December wrapped in blankets with mothballs.

A Cuyahoga County prosecutor said Jordan was born premature with only one kidney. A medical examiner couldn’t determine how the boy died but said his body showed signs of suspected abuse.

Larissa Rodriguez told authorities she found her son unresponsive. She gave birth to her 10th child in April at the county jail.

The couple’s attorneys couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Friday.

