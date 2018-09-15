Seattle Mariners (81-66, third in AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (73-75, fourth in AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mariners: Erasmo Ramirez (2-3, 5.31 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (9-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Andrew Heaney can claim his 10th victory this year for Los Angeles with a win. The Angels are 14-13 in games started by Heaney. Los Angeles’ lineup has 191 home runs this season, led by Mike Trout’s mark of 33. The Mariners are 33-28 against the rest of their division. The Seattle offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .309. The Mariners won 5-0 in Friday’s meeting, Adam Warren earned his third win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger has 24 home runs and 87 RBIs this season for the Mariners. Nelson Cruz has three home runs and five RBIs over his past 10 games for Seattle. Andrelton Simmons leads the Angels with 152 hits on the season. He’s batting .297 on the year. Shohei Ohtani has four home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .865 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .224 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs. Angels: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports