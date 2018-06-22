FILE - In this May 30, 2018, file photo, parents drive students to school as they return to class for the first time at Noblesville West Middle School since a shooting last week in Noblesville, Ind. The 13-year-old boy accused of shooting and wounding a classmate and teacher at the school May 25 is scheduled for a juvenile court hearing Monday morning, June 11, 2018. Prosecutors are asking the judge to declare him delinquent because he can’t be tried as an adult due to his age. (Michael Conroy, File/Associated Press)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A judge has delayed the fact-finding hearing of a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting another student and a teacher at a suburban Indianapolis school.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the boy’s attorney asked Hamilton Circuit Court Judge Paul Felix to delay the hearing, which is similar to a trial. It had been scheduled to begin Monday and last four days. It hasn’t been rescheduled yet.

The 11 charges the boy faces include two counts of attempted murder for the May 25 attack at Noblesville West Middle School. He’s accused of shooting teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler. Authorities have said Seaman tackled the boy to stop the shooting.

The Associated Press isn’t using the boy’s name because he’s charged as a juvenile.

