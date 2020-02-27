Mendez pleaded not guilty in September to first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and seven other counts in unrelated crimes.
Simmons, Ballentine and three other players at Washburn University in Topeka, were shot at as they celebrated after Ballentine was drafted by the Giants earlier in the day. Three other players in the group were not injured.
Ballentine missed the Giants rookie camp last season as he recovered from his injuries but made the team as a cornerback and kick returner.
