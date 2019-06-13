CINCINNATI — A pretrial hearing has been canceled for the 24-year-old man charged with impersonating a long-missing child.

A court notice was posted Thursday morning, a few hours ahead of what had been scheduled as the final pretrial hearing for Brian Michael Rini (REE’-nee) of Medina (meh-DYE’-nuh), Ohio.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett on May 20 granted a sealed motion filed by Rini’s attorney. Barrett had earlier set a June 24 trial date, but that appears likely to be postponed.

Rini has pleaded not guilty to two counts of lying to federal agents and one of aggravated identity theft.

He’s been held without bond since April, when federal authorities confirmed his identity.

Authorities say Rini claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.



FILE - This undated photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Cincinnati shows Brian Rini. A pretrial hearing is planned for Thursday, June 13, 2019, for Rini, charged with impersonating a long-missing child. U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati will hear from attorneys on both sides, with a trial scheduled June 24. (Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Associated Press)

