FILE - In this May 24, 2019 file photo, chef Mario Batali departs after pleading not guilty, at municipal court in Boston, to an allegation that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. Batali waived his right to appear at a hearing on Friday, July 23 in Boston, and a hearing on defense motions was scheduled at a later date. (Josh Reynolds, File/Associated Press)

BOSTON — A hearing has been scheduled for next month in the indecent assault and battery case against celebrity chef Mario Batali.

Batali did not appear at a brief pre-trial hearing in a Boston courtroom on Friday. He had waived his right to appear.

A spokeswoman for the Suffolk District Attorney says the next hearing will be Aug. 30 when a defense motion will be heard. Batali again will not be required to attend.

Batali pleaded not guilty May 24 to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. His career crumbled in the wake of that and other accusations of sexual misconduct.

The accuser says Batali noticed her taking a photo of him at the restaurant and invited her to take a selfie with him. She says Batali then groped and kissed her repeatedly without her consent.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.