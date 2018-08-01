FILE – In this July 13, 2018, file photo, pedestrians walk through the location where police say real estate developer Sean Schellenger was fatally stabbed the previous night after exiting a car stuck in traffic, about a block from Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia. Michael White, 21, an Uber Eats bicycle deliveryman who is accused of fatally stabbing Schellenger in a street altercation, is due in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (Matt Rourke, File/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — An Uber Eats bicycle deliveryman accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer in a Philadelphia street altercation is due in court.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday morning for 21-year-old Michael White. The student at Baltimore’s Morgan State University is charged with murder in the death of 37-year-old Sean Schellenger.

Police say the confrontation happened just before 11 p.m. on July 12 in a traffic jam about a block from the city’s swanky Rittenhouse Square.

Police say Schellenger was with two other men in a Mercedes and exited the car when it got stuck in traffic. White arrived on his bike and an argument ensued.

A family spokesman says White acted in self-defense because Schellenger — a former quarterback at Penn State — tackled him.

Prosecutors at Wednesday’s hearing could pursue charges of third-degree murder or manslaughter.

