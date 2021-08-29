Shootings in Dallas area: Authorities were trying to determine whether there was a connection between two incidents in separate Dallas suburbs Sunday, one that resulted in the wounding of a man who opened fire inside a police station and another that involved the death of a Lyft driver. Plano police said the man, who had been behaving erratically, entered the lobby of the department's headquarters about 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. The second time the man went inside the lobby, he displayed a handgun, raised it and fired in the direction of a civilian employee, police said. Two officers shot the man, who was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Authorities did not immediately release his name. Police in the nearby suburb of Garland said the stolen vehicle of a Lyft driver who had been fatally shot earlier Sunday was found outside the police station.