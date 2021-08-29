Flames churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend.
Triple-digit temperatures were possible and the extreme heat was expected to last several days, Lake said. A red flag warning for critical fire conditions was issued for Monday and Tuesday across the Northern Sierra.
Crews working in rugged terrain scrambled to douse spot fires caused by erratic winds.
The blaze that broke out Aug. 14 was 19 percent contained after burning nearly 245 square miles — an area larger than Chicago. More than 600 structures have been destroyed and at least 18,000 more were under threat.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Anti-mask activist
dies of covid-19
A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask-wearing and other preventive measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died of covid-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.
Caleb Wallace died Saturday, his wife, Jessica Wallace, said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday. He was 30 and a father of three children. His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.
“Caleb has peacefully passed on. He will forever live in our hearts and minds,” Jessica Wallace wrote.
On July 4, 2020, Caleb Wallace helped organize “The Freedom Rally” in San Angelo. People at the event carried signs that criticized the wearing of masks, business closures, the science behind the coronavirus, and liberal media. He also organized the group “The San Angelo Freedom Defenders.”
“We are not real happy with the current state of America at the moment,” Wallace said in July 2020.
In April, he wrote a letter to the San Angelo school district, demanding it rescind all its coronavirus protocols.
Jessica Wallace told the newspaper that her husband began experiencing covid-19 symptoms on July 26 but refused to get tested or go to a hospital. He instead took high doses of vitamin C, zinc aspirin and ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine that health officials have urged people not to take for the coronavirus.
Caleb Wallace was taken to an emergency room on July 30 and since Aug. 8, he had been unconscious and on a ventilator.
— Associated Press
Shootings in Dallas area: Authorities were trying to determine whether there was a connection between two incidents in separate Dallas suburbs Sunday, one that resulted in the wounding of a man who opened fire inside a police station and another that involved the death of a Lyft driver. Plano police said the man, who had been behaving erratically, entered the lobby of the department's headquarters about 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. The second time the man went inside the lobby, he displayed a handgun, raised it and fired in the direction of a civilian employee, police said. Two officers shot the man, who was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Authorities did not immediately release his name. Police in the nearby suburb of Garland said the stolen vehicle of a Lyft driver who had been fatally shot earlier Sunday was found outside the police station.
— Associated Press