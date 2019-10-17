About 100 school districts reported closings and delays Thursday morning due to no electricity or downed trees and powerlines in New Hampshire, where 50,000 people were without power.

Nearly 20 school districts closed schools in Connecticut, where about 40,000 customers were without power.

About 34,000 customers were without power in Rhode Island and about 10,000 customers were without power in Vermont.

The storm was moving out of the region Thursday.

