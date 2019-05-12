Mississippi

Floods in South lead to rescues, road closures

Mississippi authorities rescued a man clinging to a tree and another man and his 4-year-old child from the roof of a submerged pickup as heavy rains caused flooding in the state and in neighboring Louisiana.

New Orleans residents awoke to flooded streets Sunday, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol closed part of a highway because of heavy rains that also may have contributed to a freight train’s derailment.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant tweeted Sunday that he had signed a state of emergency declaration for all areas affected by the storms.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reported that first responders worked overnight from Saturday into Sunday, sometimes using boats, to rescue people in northern Harrison County in Mississippi.

Flooding caused the Mississippi Highway Patrol to close part of Highway 49 in Stone County on Sunday morning, and dozens of residents in Stone and Pearl River counties were forced from their homes by high water, news outlets reported. The flooding also may have contributed to the derailment of a freight train near Lumberton a little after 7 a.m. Saturday.

The train derailment happened in Pearl River County early Saturday morning as the train traveled from Birmingham, Ala., to New Orleans.

Shooting near Trump resort: Police are investigating a shooting Sunday near the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. The president was not there, and there did not appear to be a political connection. There were also reports of a second and possibly related shooting on a nearby causeway. Witnesses told the Miami Herald that a fight broke out across the street from the Trump property. No details were immediately available. The Miami Herald reported that the situation apparently has some connection to the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

No health concerns after tanker collision: Officials say air monitoring has not raised health concerns as the cleanup continues after a collision at a busy commercial waterway near Houston involving four vessels that caused a toxic gasoline product to leak into the water. Authorities said at a Sunday news conference that 2,700 air samples were tested and none of them have exceeded levels to cause concern. Friday's accident near Bayport, Tex., between a tanker that punctured storage tanks on a tugboat pushing two barges along the Houston Ship Channel released 9,000 barrels of a gasoline blend stock.

Trombones for Fla. students: Fifty trombones have been given out to band students throughout Florida in honor of a teenager who died in the Parkland school shooting. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that $50,000 worth of the instruments were awarded Saturday in honor of Alex Schachter, 14, a trombone player in the marching band at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Alex was one of 17 people killed by a gunman at the school in February 2018.

