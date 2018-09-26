A person holds an umbrella while walking under light rain along the Hudson River waterfront on a dreary fall morning, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Hoboken, N.J. Rain is expected for the rest of the day and a flood warning was issued for Hudson County and other low areas in the northern New Jersey region. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

BOGOTA, N.J. — Heavy rains in the New York City region and southern New England have led to flooding that required rescues of motorists and residents. The rains started Tuesday afternoon and continued through most of the night.

Authorities in Bogota (bah-GOH’-tah), New Jersey, were caught on video rescuing a driver and elderly passenger from a car. And over 100 people were rescued from an industrial park in Fairview.

In Connecticut, flooding washed away roads and bridges. In Clinton, officials evacuated people along the Indian River. In Norwich, officials say two people were rescued Wednesday morning from a vehicle in a parking lot.

Officials say crews are searching for a vehicle that might be submerged in the Housatonic River in North Canaan.

Forecasters say more rain could fall in the region Wednesday.

