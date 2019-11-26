And in Northern California and southern Oregon, residents were bracing for the late Tuesday afternoon arrival of a “bomb cyclone” weather phenomenon that could create waves of up to 35 feet, wind gusts of up to 75 mph and heavy snow in mountainous areas.

AD

AD

At Denver International Airport, about 10 inches of snow mixed with winds that limited visibility prompted the cancellation of about 30 percent of the airport’s average daily 1,600 flights. Operations began returning to normal in the afternoon as the storm moved east after dumping up to nearly 3 feet of snow in parts of northern Colorado.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

New York City votes to ban some e-cigarettes

New York City lawmakers voted Tuesday to ban flavored electronic cigarettes after a lawsuit halted a statewide ban.

“We are acting to protect our kids by banning the e-cigarette flavors that have been hooking them for years,” Democratic City Council member Mark Levine said before the council voted 42 to 2 to adopt the ban on flavored vaping products.

AD

Advocates for the vaping industry jeered and threw dollar bills from the balcony after the vote, and industry supporters said the ban will hamper efforts to curb smoking.

AD

The measure, which Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has said he supports, bans all e-cigarette and e-liquid flavors except tobacco. It is expected to take effect on July 1.

The legislation is likely to face a legal challenge. A 90-day ban on the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes that New York state health officials planned to start enforcing is held up after a state appeals court blocked that effort last month when vaping industry representatives sued.

— Associated Press

SOUTH DAKOTA

AD

Man linked to Russian agent is guilty of fraud

A South Dakota man linked to a Russian agent pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud charges unrelated to the agent’s case.

Conservative political operative Paul Erickson admitted to a federal judge that he operated fraudulent investment schemes. Prosecutors say Erickson, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, bilked investors of more than $1 million.

AD

Erickson’s onetime girlfriend is Maria Butina, who was deported last month to her native Russia after admitting that she sought to infiltrate conservative political groups to promote that country’s agenda.

Erickson, 58, was originally charged with 10 counts of money laundering and one count of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to the wire fraud charge, which prosecutors said involved a variety of business deals over 20 years.

AD

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped all but one of the money laundering charges. The one he ultimately pleaded guilty to involved sending $1,000 from his scheme to a person listed only as “M.B.” Erickson ignored a reporter who asked whether that was Butina. Erickson is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

— Associated Press

Ind. woman pleads guilty to aiding Islamic state: An Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to providing financial support to the Islamic State group. Samantha Elhassani, 33, entered her plea Monday in a deal in which federal prosecutors agreed to drop more serious conspiracy charges against her and to request a more lenient sentence. The plea agreement states that in late 2014, her late Moroccan husband and his brother traveled to Syria and joined the Islamic State. She made three trips from the United States to Hong Kong between November 2014 and April 2015 carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold intended for the Islamic State. Elhassani's husband was killed in Syria.

— Associated Press

AD