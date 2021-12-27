The Northstar California Resort in Truckee closed its mountain operations on Monday amid blizzard conditions. The ski resort has received more than six feet of snow over the last 48 hours, according to a post on the resort’s Facebook page.
Search-and-rescue crews are looking for a missing skier who was last seen Saturday morning on a lift at the ski resort, KCRA reported.
The snowpack in the Sierra was at dangerously low levels after recent weeks of dry weather, but the state Department of Water Resources reported on Monday that the snowpack was between 145 percent and 161 percent of normal across the range, with more snow expected.
In the Pacific Northwest, emergency warming shelters were opened throughout western Washington and Oregon as temperatures plunged into the teens and forecasters said an arctic blast would last for several days. Sunday’s snow showers blew into the Pacific Northwest from the Gulf of Alaska, dumping up to six inches across the Seattle area.
More than a foot was reported near Port Angeles across Puget Sound on the Olympic Peninsula. Snow also fell in Portland, Ore. Frigid temperatures in the region could tie or break records in the coming days.
The National Weather Service said Seattle’s low Sunday was 20 degrees F, breaking a mark set in 1948. Bellingham was 9 degrees F, three degrees colder than the previous record set in 1971.
In Nevada, frigid air and blinding snow blasted across the northern part of the state on Monday, affecting travel and business, closing Sierra Nevada highway passes, delaying airport flights and shutting state offices.
Interstate 80 remained closed due to poor visibility and heavy snow from the Nevada state line to Placer County, Calif. An avalanche blocked a state route that connects Tahoe City to some ski resorts in Olympic Valley, and authorities urged motorists to avoid nonessential travel.
— Associated Press
Man allegedly kills twin, wounds father before shooting self: Police say they believe a 23-year-old man fatally shot his twin brother and shot and wounded their father before apparently taking his own life in suburban Detroit. A 64-year-old woman was also in the home in Troy during the shooting Monday morning but was not harmed, police said. Police responded to separate 911 calls saying shots had been fired in the home and a vehicle had struck a tree. Officers found one of the twins shot and killed in the basement and the other twin dead inside the vehicle from what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A family dog was found shot to death in the vehicle's rear seat. Their father was found wounded upstairs. In one of the 911 calls, a 62-year-old man said his 23-year-old son shot him, according to police.
— Associated Press