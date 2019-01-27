People are bundled up against the cold in downtown Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. More than with many snowstorms Chicagoans have endured in recent history, where you live will greatly impact how much snow you arise to Monday morning, forecasters said. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — A winter storm pushing across the Upper Midwest is expected to dump more than a foot of snow in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service reports blizzard conditions Sunday in parts of eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Officials have issued a travel alert for north-central, northeastern and southeastern North Dakota due to snow and blowing snow. No travel is advised in south-central North Dakota due to freezing rain and snow.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has declared a snow emergency for county employees. Milwaukee County courts and nonessential county services will be closed Monday.

Milwaukee Public Schools and Minneapolis Public Schools also will be closed Monday.

Chicago could see 6 inches of snow.

Forecasters say arctic cold will follow the snow.

Meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein of the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minnesota, says parts of far southeastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin could see a foot to 14 inches of snow.

