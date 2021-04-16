Snow fell from New York’s Hudson Valley to northern New York and eastward throughout New England.

The wind and heavy snow caused sporadic power outages and created slippery conditions. In Maine, three vehicles hydroplaned and crashed in a period of an hour on the Maine Turnpike before the rain turned to snow. One of them burst into flames; the driver escaped without injury.

Elsewhere, the town of Ashford recorded 10 inches and Ashburnham saw 8.5 inches of snow in Massachusetts. Stafford, Conn., got a little over three inches.

Winter weather warnings or advisories were posted for large swaths of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. The storm could linger in some areas into Saturday.

Late-season snowfall isn’t unusual. The region sometimes sees snowfall in May.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

2 men killed, officer wounded in shootout

Two men were killed and a woman and a San Antonio police officer were wounded in a shootout Friday following a routine traffic stop.

Around 11:30 a.m., an officer stopped a pickup truck containing three occupants for an undetermined reason on a street on the city’s West Side, Police Chief William McManus said.

The officer’s body camera recorded a few minutes of what appeared to be a casual conversation between the officer and the truck’s occupants until the driver flashed a handgun and shot the officer in the hand, McManus said.

The officer returned fire while retreating, killing the male driver and a male passenger and wounding a female passenger, he said.

“The officer is very lucky to be alive, getting shot at that close range,” McManus said.

None of the identities of those involved have been released. The woman was taken to a hospital, where her condition was not known.

— Associated Press

OHio

Former sheriff, K-9 die on the same day

The Ohio county sheriff and his tiny police dog were inseparable, their lives unwaveringly intertwined.

It thus seems fitting that retired Geauga County Sheriff Dan McClelland, 67, and his crime-fighting partner, Midge, 16, would both die on Wednesday — McClelland at a hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer, and Midge a few hours later at home, perhaps of a broken heart.

McClelland retired at the end of 2016 after 13 years as sheriff in this semirural county east of Cleveland. He spent 44 years total with the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and a decade alongside Midge, a drug-sniffing Chihuahua-rat terrier mix certified by Guinness World Records in 2006 as the smallest police dog on the globe.

He and Midge — but especially Midge — were rock stars in Geauga County. Wherever McClelland went, Midge was by his side. At the office, she would nap on a dog bed beside his desk. Schoolchildren were enthralled during their visits.

Despite her size, Midge was no slouch when it came to her job. It was McClelland who decided that Midge, the runt of her litter, would make an ideal drug-sniffing dog.

Their partnership led to appearances on daytime television talk shows and mentions in national magazines, including Playboy. She maintained her K-9 certifications until their joint retirement.

The family said McClelland and Midge will be buried together.

— Associated Press

DELAWARE

Legislation introduced on human composting

Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced a measure that would allow composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice that is called “natural organic reduction” but also referred to as “human composting.”

The process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days. The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person’s family.

Supporters of the bill say human composting is a more environmentally friendly alternative to cremation that uses less energy and doesn’t involve the use of formaldehyde or the release of carbon dioxide and mercury into the atmosphere.

A similar bill was introduced recently in Oregon.

Washington is currently the only state that allows human composting, with lawmakers approving the practice last year.