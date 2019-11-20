Ferro stepped down as chairman in 2018 amid sexual misconduct accusations. His time at Tribune was marked by a much-maligned company name change to “Tronc,” later reverted; the sale of the Los Angeles Times; and pushing off an unsolicited merger bid from rival Gannett.
Another newspaper chain, GateHouse, now owns Gannett. The newspaper industry is consolidating as it struggles with a digital transition.
