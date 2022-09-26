Helicopter crashes in Arizona desert; 2 aboard not injured

MESA, Ariz. — A helicopter crash-landed in the Arizona desert Monday morning but authorities said the two people aboard walked away with no injuries.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the Robinson R22 helicopter went down 4 ½ miles (7.2 kilometers) north of the Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport and on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. The airport is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Phoenix.