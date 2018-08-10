OCEAN CITY, N.J. — A helicopter with a student pilot and an instructor aboard made a hard landing at a small airport in southern New Jersey, leaving both injured and the aircraft on its side.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Robinson R22 helicopter ended up in a marsh area just west of the tarmac at Ocean City Municipal Airport about 9:30 a.m. Friday. It apparently had taken off a short time earlier.

Authorities say the student pilot, 64-year-old Carol Gray of Bear, Delaware, and the instructor, 62-year-old Harvey Shubart, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, walked away from the helicopter and were treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The helicopter’s rotors were damaged.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.