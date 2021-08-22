Fans intent of seeing Springsteen, Simon, and The Killers — who had not yet hit the stage — expressed disappointment as they were leaving. One man could be overheard belligerently yelling that he paid to see Springsteen. The majority of tickets for the show were handed out for free, providing you could show proof of vaccination. But high-priced VIP tickets that ranged from $399 to around $5,000 were also sold. There was no word on whether there would be refunds.