CODOGNO, Italy — Police are manning checkpoints around sealed-off towns in the north of Italy as authorities seek to contain the virus from China. At least 219 people in the region have tested positive for the virus and five people have died. But officials still haven’t pinpointed the origin of the contagion, which prompted Austria to temporarily halt rail traffic across the border. Italians traveling abroad were already feeling the effects of a crackdown, with a bus from Milan barricaded by police in the French city of Lyon for health checks and an arriving Alitalia plane blocked on the tarmac in Mauritius. European officials warned against scaremongering and the spread of disinformation.

AHMEDABAD, INDIA — President Donald Trump has opened a whirlwind 36-hour visit to India by basking in the adulation of a massive, colorful crowd at a cricket stadium in the western city of Ahmedabad. Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lavished praised on each other during back-to-back speeches to thousands of revelers packed into the stadium in 80-degree heat. It was the biggest rally crowd of Trump’s political career. Trump’s visit is meant to reaffirm U.S.-India ties strained by trade disputes. But it’s also providing enviable overseas imagery for a president in re-election mode.

AD

AD

NEW DELHI — As President Donald Trump was being feted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in western India, Hindu nationalist and communist groups held pro- and anti-U.S. street demonstrations in the capital. A group of Hindu nationalists held a prayer meeting in which they put a vermilion mark on the forehead of Trump’s photograph, blessing him, and a priest chanted Hindu hymns wishing him success in his endeavor for strong ties with India. Also Monday, police fired tear gas as clashes erupted between hundreds of supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law in the country.

LONDON — The U.S. government has begun outlining its extradition case against Julian Assange in a London court. The U.S. argues that the WikiLeaks founder is not a free-speech champion but an “ordinary” criminal who put many lives at risk with his secret-spilling. Supporters of Assange gathered Monday outside the high-security courthouse. American authorities want to try Assange on espionage charges that carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison. They say he conspired with army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack into a Pentagon computer and release secret files about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. A final decision on extradition is not expected for months or even years.