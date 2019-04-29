This image released by Disney shows the characters Mufasa, voiced by James Earl Jones, left, and Simba, voiced by JD McCrary, in a scene from “The Lion King,” directed by Jon Favreau. (Disney via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts in May at the movies and The Associated Press has you covered with a month-by-month guide of what’s playing at the theaters, and on Netflix, from the biggest blockbusters to the smallest indies.

___

MAY

“Long Shot” (May 3) —A childhood crush gets a second chance when a presidential hopeful (Charlize Theron) hires a speechwriter (Seth Rogen) who she used to babysit in this raucous comedy.

“Uglydolls” (May 3) —The popular toys are voiced by some of music’s biggest stars, including Kelly Clarkson and Pitbull, in this animated family film.

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” (May 3) — Zac Efron plays Ted Bundy in this unconventional look at the serial killer through the eyes of an ex-girlfriend (Lily Collins) witnessing his downfall in this Netflix drama. Also in select theaters.

“Wine Country” (May 8 theaters, May 10 Netflix) — Amy Poehler has assembled the Avengers of comedy, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Paula Pell, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer, in this Netflix film about a heightened 50th birthday trip to Napa.

“The Hustle” (May 10) —Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson put a female spin on “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.”

“Detective Pikachu” (May 10) — Ryan Reynolds lends his voice to the cuddly yellow Pokemon in this live-action mystery.

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” (May 17) — Everyone’s favorite assassin is back and this time the Keanu Reeves character has a $14 million price on his head.

“The Souvenir” (May 17) — Tilda Swinton co-stars in this Sundance breakout about a young film student who gets wrapped up in a fraught relationship.

“Aladdin” (May 24) — This live-action reboot of the animated classic from director Guy Ritchie finds Will Smith in the role of the Genie.

“Booksmart” (May 24) — Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star as overachieving high school students who decide to break the rules for once one epic night in this SXSW breakout comedy.

“Brightburn” (May 24) — This James Gunn-produced thriller with Elizabeth Banks puts a sinister spin on a classic superhero tale. What if the alien child who crash lands on earth isn’t actually good?

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (May 31) — “Stranger Things” breakout Millie Bobby Brown makes her big screen debut alongside Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga and O’Shea Jackson.”

“Ma” (May 31) — Octavia Spencer terrorizes some young kids in this thriller from “The Help” director Tate Taylor.

“Rocketman” (May 31) — Taron Egerton uses his own voice to play Elton John in this fantasy musical biopic, with Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.

ALSO PLAYING: “Knock Down the House” (May 1 on Netflix and in select theaters); “The Last Summer” (May 3 on Netflix); “Non-Fiction” (May 3); “Ask Dr. Ruth” (May 3); “The Intruder” (May 3); “El Chicano” (May 3); “Tolkien” (May 10); “Charlie Says” (May 10); “The Biggest Little Farm” (May 10); “Poms” (May 10); “All Is True” (May 10); “My Son” (May 10); “All Creatures Here Below” (May 17); “Trial by Fire” (May 17); “A Violent Separation” (May 17); “See You Yesterday” (May 17 on Netflix); “A Dog’s Journey” (May 17); “The Sun is Also a Star” (May 17); “The Tomorrow Man” (May 22); “Halston” (May 24); “Echo in the Canyon” (May 24); “Isabelle” (May 24); “The Poison Rose” (May 24); “The Perfection” (May 24 on Netflix); “Rim of the World” (May 24 on Netflix); “Always Be My Maybe” (May 29 in theaters, May 31 on Netflix); “Domino” (May 31).

JUNE

“Dark Phoenix” (June 7) — Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey gets the spotlight in this X-Men sequel set a decade after the events of “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

“Late Night” (June 7) — Mindy Kaling wrote and stars in this comedy about an aspiring comedy writer who gets the dream job on the writing staff of Emma Thompson’s late night show.

“The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (June 7) — A gem of a film about legacy, gentrification and the meaning of “home.”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” (June 7) — Harrison Ford makes his animation debut alongside Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Patton Oswalt and Dana Carvey in this sequel to the immensely popular first film.

“Men in Black: International” (June 14) — Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth take up the mantle of this franchise with “Straight Outta Compton” director F. Gary Gray at the helm.

“Shaft” (June 14) — Samuel L. Jackson returns to the role of John Shaft II in this Tim Story-directed film about his FBI agent son, John “JJ” Shaft Jr., played by Jessie Usher.

“The Dead Don’t Die” (June 14) — Jim Jarmusch brought together a starry cast, including Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Selena Gomez and Tilda Swinton, for this zombie comedy.

“Murder Mystery” (June 14) — Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler re-team for this film about a cop and his wife who become suspects in the murder of a billionaire.

“Child’s Play” (June 21) — Mark Hamill lends his vocal talents to the voice of the demonic doll Chucky in this reboot of the 1988 horror film, with Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry.

“Toy Story 4” (June 21) — Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep are back with old and new pals, like Forky, in this sure-to-be emotional sequel about everyone’s favorite sentient toys.

“Annabelle Comes Home” (June 28) — In this third “Annabelle” film Ed and Lorraine Warren’s daughter (Mckenna Grace) and her baby-sitters are the targets of the murderous doll.

“Yesterday” (June 28) — A freak accident ends up erasing The Beatles and their music from the world’s memory except for the one struggling musician who uses it to his advantage in this charmer from director Danny Boyle.

ALSO PLAYING: “I Am Mother” (June 7 on Netflix); “The Black Godfather” (June 7 on Netflix and in theaters); “This One’s For the Ladies” (June 7); “Burn Your Maps” (June 7); “Katie Says Goodbye” (June 7); “Papi Chulo” (June 7); “Pavarotti” (June 7); “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” (June 12 in theaters and on Netflix); “American Woman” (June 14); “Being Frank” (June 14); “Daughter of the Wolf” (June 14); “Deep Murder” (June 14); “Hampstead (June 14); Wild Rose” (June 14); “Beats” (June 19 on Netflix); “The Edge of Democracy” (June 19 in theaters and on Netflix); “Anna” (June 21); “Nightmare Cinema” (June 21); “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (June 21); “Killers Anonymous” (June 28); “Maiden” (June 28)

JULY

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” (July 2) — There is life after “Avengers: Endgame” for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) on a school trip to Europe, where Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio complicates things.

“Midsommar” (July 3) —”Hereditary” director Ari Aster is back to scare audiences again with this film about a couple vacationing in a Swedish village with possible cult tendencies.

“Ophelia” (July 5) —The women of “Hamlet” take center stage in this film with Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts.

“21 Bridges” (July 12) — Chadwick Boseman puts down his “Black Panther” suit to play a disgraced NY detective pursuing a cop killer in this gritty thriller with Taylor Kitsch and Stephan James.

“Stuber” (July 12) — A ride-share driver played by Kumail Nanjiani gets in over his head when he takes a cop (Dave Bautista) on pursuit as a passenger in this comedy.

“The Farewell” (July 12) — This Sundance phenomenon stars Awkwafina in a rare dramatic role as one part of a Chinese American family that decides to lie to their grandmother about her terminal diagnosis.

“The Lion King” (July 19) —Jon Favreau’s hyper-realistic CG update of the animated classic featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones, returning as Mufasa.

“David Crosby: Remember My Name” (July 19) — A documentary about the singer-songwriter.

“The Great Hack” (July 24) —This documentary takes a close look at the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (July 26) —Quentin Tarantino takes audiences back to Charles Manson-era Hollywood in this film about an actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), his stuntman (Brad Pitt) and neighbor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).

“Brahms: The Boy II” (July 26) — An unsuspecting young family moves into the Heelshire Mansion and gets to meet Brahms in this sequel to the 2016 film, with Katie Holmes.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (July 31) —A live-action family adventure based on the animated series with Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez and Isabel Moner as Dora.

ALSO PLAYING: “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love” (July 5); “The Return of Martin Guerre” (July 5); “Phil” (July 5); “Armstrong” (July 12); “Crawl” (July 12); “Lying & Stealing” (July 12); “Summer Night” (July 12); The Art of Self Defense (July 12); “Above the Shadows” (July 19); “Sword of Trust” (July 19); “Astronaut” (July 26); Mike Wallace is Here (July 26); “Skin” (July 26).

AUGUST

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” (Aug. 2) — The first “Fast & Furious” spinoff focuses on Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters as they try to combat Idris Elba and help Shaw’s sister (Vanessa Kirby). Expect equal amounts quips and muscles.

“Luce” (Aug. 2) — The parents of an adopted teenager and model student start to question everything after reading a disturbing essay he wrote. With Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer.

“The Kitchen” (Aug. 9) —When their husbands are arrested by the FBI, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss have to run the Hell’s Kitchen organized crime scenes in the 1970s in this film loosely based on a comic.

“Brian Banks” (Aug. 9) — The true story of a high school football star (Aldis Hodge) with a promising future at USC who is wrongly convicted for a crime and spends years in jail. Greg Kinnear co-stars as one of the people who tries to help.

“In The Shadow of the Moon” (Aug. 9) — Set in Chicago, a detective is searching for a serial killer who murders based on the lunar cycle. With Boyd Holbrook and Michael C. Hall.

“Blinded by the Light” (Aug. 14) —A teenager in the U.K. in 1987 finds solace in the music of Bruce Springsteen in this film based on journalist Sarfraz Manzoor’s memoir.

“Good Boys” (Aug. 16) —From producer Seth Rogen, this raunchy comedy follows three sixth grade boys who ditch school one day.

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” (Aug. 16) —Filmmaker Richard Linklater adapts Marla Semple’s bestseller about a woman (Cate Blanchett) who perplexes her family when she suddenly disappears.

“The Informer” (Aug. 16) —A former criminal played by Joel Kinnaman is working undercover for the FBI when a dicey job takes him back to his old prison in this adaptation of the novel “Three Seconds.”

“Brittany Runs a Marathon (Aug. 23) —Jillian Bell plays a woman who attempts to change her messy, party-girl life around by starting to run in this charming Sundance acquisition.

“Angel Has Fallen” (Aug. 23) — Gerard Butler is back for a third time as unlucky secret service agent Mike Banning. Now there’s a problem on Air Force One, but Harrison Ford is not involved.

“Official Secrets” (Aug. 23) — Keira Knightley plays a whistleblower in this political thriller from Gavin Hood.

ALSO PLAYING: “Love, Antosha” (Aug. 2); “A Score to Settle” (Aug. 2); “The Nightingale” (Aug. 2); “One Child Nation” (Aug. 9); “Corporate Animals” (Aug. 9); “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (Aug. 9); “The Angry Birds Movie 2” (Aug 14); “47 Meters Down: Uncaged” (Aug. 16); “The Tracker” (Aug. 16); “Driven” (Aug 23); “Freaks” (Aug. 23); “Angel of Mine” (Aug. 30); “PLAYMOBIL” (Aug. 30).

