It is unclear where Cain contracted the novel coronavirus, which causes covid-19, or how long he had it, but he was among the several thousand attendees at the Tulsa rally on June 20. Most did not wear masks. Cain, who co-chairs Black Voices for Trump, was pictured maskless and not socially distancing at the event.

Cain, whom Trump considered for Federal Reserve chairman, wrote an op-ed about his experience in Tulsa, describing the rally as “electric.” The campaign had boasted of 1 million ticket requests, but little more than 6,000 people were in the 19,000-capacity arena.

After the rally, dozens of Secret Service agents and officers who were there were ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks. Hours before Trump’s rally, it was discovered that six advance staffers, including two Secret Service employees, had tested positive for the coronavirus. Two other advance staffers tested positive after returning to Washington.

— Colby Itkowitz

COLORADO

Officer involved in black man's death quits

One of the police officers investigated over photographs connected with the death of Elijah McClain in Colorado has resigned, Aurora police said Thursday.

In a tweet, the department said that Jaron Jones was one of those depicted in photos taken sometime after McClain’s death last summer.

The department has not released details about what they show or said how many officers were being investigated. It said the photographs were taken near where three white officers stopped the black man as he walked along a street and put him in a chokehold.

Jones, who has been with the department for over three years, could not be reached.

On Monday, interim Chief Vanessa Wilson announced the investigation into the photos and said that multiple officers had been taken off enforcement duties because of the probe.

Three officers stopped McClain, 23, as he walked along a street last August after a 911 call reported him as suspicious. Police placed him in a chokehold, and paramedics administered 500 milligrams of sedative to calm him down. McClain suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and was taken off life support.

