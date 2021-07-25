“We saw a spike back in the month of May, which bled into June, and lumber got extremely expensive, but we are now seeing prices come down,” said Mr. Dukes. “But May 7 is kind of when it all peaked, and since May 7 — when it was $1,700 (for a thousand board feet of lumber) — now lumber futures are at $700, so it has dropped over 50% in the futures market.