Police Superintendent David Brown did not discuss the circumstances surrounding Boyd’s death. But the department confirmed that it believes Boyd fatally shot himself, and Brown made sure to reach out to officers and plead with them to seek help if they need it.
“There is no shame in reaching out for help,” Brown said during a press briefing during which he announced Boyd’s death. “Please, officers, please, stay humble, stay human, stay safe and stay well.”
Boyd, who had been with the department for 29 years, was sworn in as deputy chief of criminal networks on July 15, one of several promotions Brown has made.
Boyd’s death is the latest blow to a police force that has seen more than its share of suicides. In a 2017 report about the department’s policing practices, the US. Justice Department reported that the suicide rate among officers in Chicago was 60 % higher than the national average of 18.1 per 100,000.
