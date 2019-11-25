Students talked to legal experts and the newspaper cited its rights under the “New Voices” law, which protects First Amendment rights of student journalists.
The Burlington Free Press reports that the students last week were awarded the “Courage in Student Journalism Award,” sponsored by the Student Press Law Center, the Center for Scholastic Journalism at Kent State University and the National Scholastic Press Association.
