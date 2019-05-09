NEW YORK

High-society con artist sentenced to prison

Anna Sorokin, the German con artist who passed herself off as a wealthy heiress to swindle banks, hotels and even close friends as she lived out a high-society, Instagram-ready fantasy in New York, was sentenced Thursday to four to 12 years in prison.

The 28-year-old, who played with her own tabloid image during the trial by wearing stylish dresses to court, looked despondent as the verdict was announced.

Judge Diane Kiesel said Sorokin had been “blinded by the glitter and glamour of New York City” as she turned to fraud to finance a life she could never afford. The judge turned down a request by Sorokin’s lawyers that she be sentenced to the time she has already spent in jail awaiting trial.

Sorokin was convicted last month on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services and has been in custody since her October 2017 arrest.

Sorokin went by Anna Delvey when she defrauded financial institutions and Manhattan celebrities into believing she had a fortune of $67 million overseas that could cover a jet-setting lifestyle, high-end clothing and lavish hotel stays. She falsely claimed her father was a diplomat or an oil baron, falsified bank records and forged her identity to further the scam.

Her ruse included an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club, complete with exhibitions, installations and pop-up shops, prosecutors said. She was denied that loan but persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 that she failed to repay.

In all, prosecutors accused her of stealing some $275,000, including a $35,400 bill she failed to pay for a plane she chartered to and from the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha.

However, jurors acquitted her of two counts, including an allegation that she promised a friend an all-expenses paid trip to Morocco and then stuck her with the $62,000 bill. She was also found not guilty of attempting to steal more than $1 million from City National Bank.

Sorokin was convicted of four counts of theft of services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Over 1,000 guns seized in raid on L.A. mansion

Law enforcement officers in Los Angeles seized more than 1,000 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a Bel Air mansion Wednesday after receiving an anonymous tip.

The tipster alleged that a person living in Holmby Hills, a ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood, was illegally selling guns, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Mike Lopez.

On Wednesday, the LAPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at the North Beverly Glen Boulevard home and discovered the cache of guns. They arrested Girard Damien Saenz, 56, an LAPD spokesperson told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

Aerial images show stacks of weapons — including hundreds of rifles and pistols, as well as ammunition and manufacturing equipment.

ATF spokeswoman Ginger Colbrun said the agency suspected the man was conducting an illegal firearms transaction “outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual possesses,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

— Deanna Paul

NEVADA

Woman charged in

bus passenger's death

Security video recorded a woman shoving a 74-year-old man with a walker off a public transit bus in Las Vegas after he asked her to be nice to other passengers, and she’s facing a murder charge after the man died, according to court documents.

Serge Fournier hit his head on a sidewalk in the March 21 incident, police said, and the Clark County coroner on April 23 ruled his death a homicide resulting from his injuries.

Cadesha Michelle Bishop was arrested Monday on a murder warrant and appeared in court Tuesday. A judge ordered Bishop, 25, held on $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 21.

A police report says Fournier was moving up the aisle of the Regional Transportation Commission bus when he asked a woman who had been cursing at other people to be nicer to passengers, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Bishop was accused of shoving Fournier out the door “with enough force that he never touched any of the steps” before hitting his head about eight feet from the bus.

The Las Vegas Sun reported that Bishop was identified, in part, by a “Love” emblem on her jacket and her son’s distinctive Spider-Man backpack.

Police said she was seen in the security video, which has yet to be released, walking away as she held the boy’s hand.

Court records show Bishop was convicted twice, in 2014 and 2015, of misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

— Associated Press