NEWARK, N.J. — Two men who admitted roles in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey college student during a burglary at his fraternity house have been sentenced to lengthy state prison terms.

Taquan Harris received a 26-year sentence on Thursday, while Nafee Cotman got a 12-year term.

The two Newark men had pleaded guilty last October in the May 2106 death of New Jersey Institute of Technology student Joseph Micalizzi. The 23-year-old Freehold resident was killed at the Tau Kappa Epsilon house.

Harris pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and a weapons count, while Cotman pleaded guilty to robbery. Authorities have said Harris has admitted shooting Micalizzi three times as they struggled during the burglary.

