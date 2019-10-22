A video from Oct. 11 shows students walking past a campus apartment building, using a slur several times and laughing.
UConn President Thomas Katsouleas in a statement said: “It is supportive of our core values to pursue accountability, through due process, for an egregious assault on our community.”
Both men are free pending an Oct. 30 court appearance. Emails seeking comment were sent to both students; it was unclear if they have lawyers.
