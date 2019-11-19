The Columbus Dispatch reports seven of the defendants were in the Sigma Pi fraternity.

Most face drug- or alcohol-related charges. Five are charged with misdemeanor hazing.

Wiant’s family sued Sigma Pi, alleging he died of asphyxiation after ingesting nitrous oxide provided to and forced on him by fraternity members.

The fraternity denied those allegations and said Wiant wasn’t a pledge when he died. The university later expelled Sigma Pi.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

