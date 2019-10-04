It is challenging a judge’s Tuesday ruling against all counts of the group’s 2014 lawsuit against Harvard.
The group says Harvard holds down the number of Asian Americans accepted to preserve a racial balance.
Officials from the group and Harvard did not immediately comment on the appeal.
The suit drew support from the Trump administration and reignited a national debate over the use of race in college admissions.
